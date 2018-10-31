– President Donald Trump called on world leaders in September to slash their purchases of Iran's oil before the imposition on Nov. 5 of major sanctions, the last major pieces of the administration's blockade of the Iranian economy.

"We ask all nations to isolate Iran's regime as long as its aggression continues," Trump said at the United Nations.

But less than a week before the crucial deadline Monday, the campaign against Iran is facing severe challenges. China and India, the largest buyers of Iranian oil, will continue making huge purchases, with Turkey and perhaps Russia following suit. Britain, France and Germany have promised to continue doing business with Tehran.

The problems have piled up as European diplomats and oil analysts say that even after the sanctions go into effect, Iran will most likely sell at least 1 million barrels of crude oil a day — a sharp decline from last year but perhaps enough to sustain its economy and wait out Trump's term.

The administration's stated goal for its sanctions campaign is for Iran to make a dozen fundamental changes to its domestic and foreign policies, including ending its support for Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Few analysts believe the present Iranian government could fulfill the demands and survive.

"There is no way the Trump administration will be able to achieve its 12 stated objectives because they're utterly unrealistic," said Robert Einhorn, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "Unless significant changes are made, it's a policy destined to fail."

But efforts to tighten the screws on Tehran in the coming months could further alienate European allies, freight the relationship with China with yet another difficult dispute and undermine decades of efforts to woo India.

Administration officials dismiss these risks in part because earlier warnings by critics about the downsides of leaving the Iran nuclear deal largely proved false.

Iran

At the heart of Iran's financial future are its oil and gas exports, and Trump administration officials have adamantly said for months that they intend to reduce those exports to zero and penalize any country that continues purchases after Nov. 4 — which would effectively destroy Iran's economy. On Tuesday, a State Department spokesman retreated from those implacable demands.

"Our goal remains to get to zero oil purchases from Iran as quickly as possible. That's not changed," the spokesman, Robert Palladino, said during a press briefing, adding, "But we are prepared to work with countries that are reducing their imports on a case-by-case basis."

The Nov. 5 sanctions target Iran's central bank, oil sales and shipping companies, and come on top of a set of sanctions that went into effect in August. Administration threats have already persuaded buyers in Europe, Japan and South Korea to largely stop purchasing from Iran.

China and India

Beijing presents another challenge. China is the largest buyer of Iranian oil and, although Beijing recently instructed two large state oil companies to stop purchases for a time, China will most likely remain the biggest buyer. The Trump administration has given Beijing "no reason to be in compliance with U.S. law on Iran," said Sung-Yoon Lee of Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Medford, Mass. Oil executives and analysts agree.

Some are predicting that the administration will announce penalties against some Chinese entities on Nov. 5 to show toughness against Beijing, popular with Trump's voters, ahead of the midterm elections the next day. But such sanctions will most likely be largely symbolic. Tariffs against China have already spooked Wall Street and lowered global growth projections. Broad sanctions could set off a panic.

In India, the second-largest buyer of Iranian oil, private companies like the energy giant Reliance have largely stopped buying it. Government entities ramped up purchases over the summer so they could show reductions next year, analysts said. But significant purchases will most likely continue.