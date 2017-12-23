– Secretive drones and surveillance jets are boring down on an estimated 3,000 remaining ISIS fighters, who are hiding in Syria along a short stretch of the Euphrates River and surrounding deserts, as the U.S. military campaign against the extremist group enters its final phase.

But the focus on a 15-square-mile enclave near the Iraqi border is complicated by skies congested with Russian, Syrian and Iranian aircraft as rival forces converge on that last main pocket of ISIS militants in Syria.

"It drives up the complexity of the problem," Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, air commander for Syria and Iraq, said of the increasingly risky airspace and near collisions, in an interview at his headquarters at this sprawling air base outside Doha, the capital of this tiny Persian Gulf nation.

With names like Joint Stars and Rivet Joint, the U.S. spy planes are trying to track the last Islamic State ISIS fighters and top leaders, eavesdrop on their furtive conversations, and steer attack jets and ground forces to kill or capture them.

The three-year U.S. campaign has largely achieved its goal of reclaiming territory in Syria and Iraq, and ISIS' religious state, or caliphate, appears all but gone. Still, senior military commanders and counterterrorism specialists caution that the organization remains a dangerously resilient force in Iraq and Syria, and a potent global movement through its call to arms to followers on social media.

"As they lose the caliphate's physical terrain, they'll adapt guerrilla tactics," Gen. Joseph L. Votel, head of U.S. Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East, said in an interview during a regional security conference in Bahrain. "ISIS has been beat up pretty bad. But this is a different kind of organization so we don't know what they might try to add. They've been very adaptive."

Votel said U.S. forces will remain in eastern Syria, alongside their Syrian Kurdish and Arab allies, as long as needed to defeat ISIS. "What we don't want to do is leave a mess," Votel said, something "worse than what we found."

Here at Al Udeid, home to some 10,000 U.S. and other allied troops, commanders are running the air wars not only in Iraq and Syria, but also the campaign in Afghanistan that is expected to increase sharply in the coming months under President Donald Trump's more aggressive strategy for combating the Taliban, ISIS and other extremist groups there.

For now, though, the bulk of the 300 combat aircraft under Harrigian's command are concentrating on ISIS. "Job One still is to get to the military defeat of ISIS," Harrigian said. "We need to make sure we stay focused on that."

At the peak of its power three years ago, ISIS controlled a swath of territory in Syria and Iraq as big as Kentucky. Now that area has dwindled to half the size of Manhattan and is shrinking fast.

Russia and the United States back separate ground offensives against ISIS in eastern Syria, both of which are advancing in the oil-rich Deir el-Zour province bordering Iraq.

The assaults are converging on ISIS holdouts from opposite sides of the Euphrates, which bisects the province. Syrian army troops backed by Russian air power and Iranian militia are advancing along the western side of the river; Syrian Arab and Kurdish fighters, supported by U.S. warplanes and Special Operations advisers, are pushing along the eastern riverbanks.

"We're piling up a lot of airplanes in a very small piece of sky," said Col. Jeff Hogan, deputy commander of the air operations center at Al Udeid. He said the concentration of unarmed reconnaissance planes, armed fighters and attack planes — all warily eyeing Russian and Syrian jets nearby — were converging over Abu Kamal and al-Qaim, towns just across from each other on the Syrian and Iraqi borders.

At the height of the air campaign in Raqqa, Syria, over the summer, U.S. and allied warplanes dropped nearly 200 bombs and missiles each day on ISIS targets. Now, the warplanes are stalking their prey more selectively, dropping one-tenth of that over a weekend — and sometimes less, said military officials at Al Udeid.

"We're focused very hard on not letting ISIS escape," said Hogan, 44, from Olympia, Wash. "We've got to annihilate them."