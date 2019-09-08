Men's final 3 p.m. Sunday (ESPN)

(5) Daniil Medvedev vs. (2) Rafael Nadal

Nadal update: He's one win away from capturing his fourth U.S. Open championship and his 19th Grand Slam title, which would put him one behind Roger Federer's record. He faced Medvedev for the first time last month and won 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal. Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic — the so-called Big Three —have won the past 11 Grand Slam singles titles.

Medvedev update: The 6-foot-6 23-year-old is the first Russian man to reach the U.S. Open final since Marat Safin won the tournament in 2000. Safin is also the last Russian man to win a Grand Slam tournament, the 2005 Australian Open. Medvedev, who gained infamy earlier in the tournament for his boorish on-court behavior, had never been past the fourth round at a major until now.

