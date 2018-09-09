men's singles championship

3 p.m. Sunday, ESPN (3) Juan Martin del Potro vs. (6) Novak Djokovic

Preview: Del Potro and Djokovic have faced each other 18 times. Djokovic owns a 14-4 edge, but they've never met in a Grand Slam final.

About del Potro: Del Potro is playing in his first Grand Slam final since winning the 2009 U.S. Open. He advanced to the final when knee pain led No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal to retire from their semifinal after Del Potro had won the first two sets. Del Potro has lost one set in the tournament.

About Djokovic: This will be his eighth U.S. Open final, equaling Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras for the most for a man in the 50-year professional era, but he is only 2-5 so far. He won his 13th major title earlier this summer at Wimbledon.

News services