men's singles championship
3 p.m. Sunday, ESPN (3) Juan Martin del Potro vs. (6) Novak Djokovic
Preview: Del Potro and Djokovic have faced each other 18 times. Djokovic owns a 14-4 edge, but they've never met in a Grand Slam final.
About del Potro: Del Potro is playing in his first Grand Slam final since winning the 2009 U.S. Open. He advanced to the final when knee pain led No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal to retire from their semifinal after Del Potro had won the first two sets. Del Potro has lost one set in the tournament.
About Djokovic: This will be his eighth U.S. Open final, equaling Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras for the most for a man in the 50-year professional era, but he is only 2-5 so far. He won his 13th major title earlier this summer at Wimbledon.
News services
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.