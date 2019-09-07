– U.S. military personnel have occasionally stayed at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland while Defense Department planes stop over and refuel at the nearby airport, according to a person with direct knowledge of the arrangement.

Questions about the overnight stays at the Trump golf resort emerged after House investigators wrote to the department in June to ask about the surge in military stopovers at the obscure Glasgow Prestwick Airport, which is 23 miles from the Trump property.

Federal contract documents show that the Defense Department signed an agreement with the Prestwick airport to serve as a refueling location for military flights in August 2016, during the final months of the Obama administration. It could not be determined on Saturday if the department had contracts with the airport before then.

The records also show that the first payments under this contract started in early October 2017 and that a total of 917 payments for “liquid petroleum” have since been made at a total cost of $17.2 million. It is unclear how many stopovers this represents.

Details about the flights, and possible visits to Turnberry by U.S. military personnel, were first reported by the Guardian in early 2018 and then again on Friday by Politico.

In June, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, wrote to the Pentagon asking if the stops might be part of a politically motivated effort to help keep the struggling Prestwick airport open, and to help drive sales at Trump Turnberry.

“The airport closest to the Trump Turnberry golf course — Glasgow Prestwick Airport — has been viewed as integral to the golf course’s financial success, yet it too has lost millions of dollars every year since its purchase by the Scottish government in 2013,” Cummings’ letter said. “Given the president’s continued financial stake in his Scotland golf courses, these reports raise questions.”

There are more than two dozen hotels, guesthouses and inns just a few miles from the Prestwick airport, most of them much less expensive than the full advertised rate at Trump Turnberry, where rooms this time of year typically sell for about $380 a night.

The Trump family bought the Turnberry golf course in 2014. It generated $23.4 million in revenue last year, up by $3 million compared with 2017.

A representative for the Trump Organization confirmed Saturday that U.S. military personnel have occasionally stayed at the Trump Turnberry. But the representative said that it happened only a few times a year and that the company was charging the government a discounted rate.

Any profits from the stay, beyond covering basic services like housekeeping, are being paid back to the federal government, the Trump representative said, adding that it is illegal for a private company to give a service to the federal government at no cost.

Representatives from the Defense Department did not respond to requests for comment. But when a reporter from the Guardian wrote about the flights, a Pentagon spokeswoman rejected any suggestion that the visits to the airport were intended to help the Trump resort.

“The selection and use of any airfield by the Department of Defense is guided strictly by that airfield’s ability to support combined (U.S., U.K. and NATO) air operations in support of our shared security objectives,” Capt. Jhanelle Haag, an Air Force spokeswoman, told the Guardian.