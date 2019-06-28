For the huge majority of the 41 nations in CONCACAF, the every-other-year format of the Gold Cup suits them just fine. For the ones at the top, though, the tournament can feel like a formality. The United States is feeling huge pressure to win this year, but Mexico’s eyes are firmly turned elsewhere, longing for South American competition, not North American dominance.

Copa América, South America’s regional tournament, is going on now, and Mexico’s longing to be there —rather than in the USA — is undisguised. CONMEBOL, the South American soccer ruling body, has only 10 teams. Needing 12 for its tournament, it invites two guest teams, one of which was Mexico in every tournament between 1993 and 2015.

Though Mexico never won, it was runner-up twice and third three more times. When it comes to soccer, it’s a far better fit with South America than North America. But with the Gold Cup going on, CONMEBOL invited Japan and Qatar instead.

In an ideal world, Mexico and the U.S. would be free to play in a truly pan-American Copa América every four years. This could soon become a reality as the tournament moves to a quadrennial format beginning next summer. Mexico will be praying to return to the Copa América fold. The USA should hope for the same. It would be far better for fans and for the team to play against the giants of South American soccer.

Short takes

• The USA’s 6-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago was expected, as T&T has mostly struggled for several years now. Yet no one could miss the significance. In October 2017, the USA also was expected to trounce the Soca Warriors, yet managed to lose and miss out on the World Cup. The win was clearly cathartic. “You guys know what happened against Trinidad,” Christian Pulisic said. “Obviously I wanted to win real bad today.”

• It’s understandable yet strange how little fans seem to trust U.S. women’s national team coach Jill Ellis. Despite winning the last World Cup, Ellis’s curious lineup decisions continue to frustrate fans. Exhibit A: In the USA’s victory against Spain, she refused to use substitutes for most of the match despite both wingers looking exhausted and striker Alex Morgan looking hurt.

WATCH GUIDE

World Cup: Italy vs. Netherlands, 8 a.m. Saturday, FS1. Everyone knows Italy and soccer, but its women’s team really isn’t supposed to be here. Playing in its first World Cup in 20 years, now in the quarterfinals no less. The reigning European champion Netherlands, meanwhile is aiming for nothing less than the final this time. Will it be Dutch dominance or will Italy’s improbable run continue?

