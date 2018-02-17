– The U.S. men’s curling team bounced back from consecutive losses by beating Denmark 9-5 at the Gangneung Curling Centre on Friday.

The victory put the Americans in a four-way tie for second place in the Olympic round robin at 2-2. The U.S. team is skipped by Chisholm native and four-time Olympian John Shuster and also includes Duluth’s Tyler George and John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis.

“It’s always good to come out and play a strong game and get a win. We came out with a similar mind-set tonight but definitely executed right away to start off the game,” Shuster said. “We had a better feel for the ice.”

After falling behind big early on in losses to Italy on Thursday and Sweden earlier Friday, against Rasmus Stjerne’s Denmark rink, the Americans scored two points with the hammer in the first end, stole two points in the second end and made it 6-0 with two more points in the fourth end.

Denmark pulled within 6-3 after six ends and 8-5 after eight but conceded after the Americans scored a point in the ninth.

STAFF REPORTS