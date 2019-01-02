A U.S. Marine from Minnesota was shot and killed while on duty at his barracks in Washington, D.C.

Riley S. Kuznia, 20, from the small northwestern Minnesota town of Karlstad, was shot about 5 a.m. Tuesday, his mother confirmed in a Facebook posting.

Kuznia graduated in 2017 from Tri-County High School in a class of roughly 15, District Superintendent Ryan Baron said Wednesday.

Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said his military branch is not yet releasing the circumstances of the shooting, but he did say the wound “was not self-inflicted” and “no threat to local residents exists as this event transpired within the grounds” of the barracks located about a mile southeast of the U.S. Capitol.

Kuznia’s mother, Markelle Kuznia, wrote on Facebook that “with broken hearts we lost a loving son, cherished brother and dedicated Marine. ... Please use his Facebook account to share all the amazing memories you shared with this goofy kid. Semper fidelis!”

Baron, who was a math teacher in the district of 210 students while Riley Kuznia was in school, said he got to know him “quite well. He was an awesome and very friendly guy.”

He said he recalled when Riley Kuznia “was talking about going into the Marines. His mom was really excited too.”

Baron said Riley Kuznia was “really big into hockey” and played for the Kittson County high school cooperative team.

Extra counselors were being called in for any staff or students needing help coping, Baron said.

“Everybody is friends with everybody,” the superintendent said. “There are still kids here who know him, and he as a sister who is still in school in sixth grade.”

Established in 1801, the barracks is described by the Marines as the “Oldest Post of the Corps” and has been the residence of every commandant of the Marine Corps since 1806.