If you're inclined to think the end-of-game struggles that have doomed the Gophers men's basketball team this year are due to a lack of execution, the road still leads back to familiar places.

The Gophers this year are getting barely any production from their 2016 and 2017 recruiting classes. Michael Hurt is buried on the depth chart. Amir Coffey left early. Eric Curry is injured. Guards Isaiah Washington and Jamir Harris transferred and are no longer with the Gophers.

Those classes would be juniors and seniors — the types of composed players familiar with a system and calm under pressure. But only some of that is luck or natural attrition. Some of it is recruiting misses, bad fits or stymied development.

Whether it's experience, fatigue or player quality doesn't really matter at the end of the day. Because it all adds up to a lot of questions about the future that don't yet have answers.

MICHAEL RAND