Citing “a lot of rot” in chiropractic medicine, a federal judge sentenced a onetime Minnesota practitioner to two-plus years in prison for defrauding a leading health insurer out of more than $330,000.

Steven R. Wiseth, 36, of Thief River Falls, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Minneapolis to 2¼ years after pleading guilty to wire fraud in connection with orchestrating an elaborate scheme to defraud health insurers by submitting claims for scores of services he never provided.

Along with his prison time, U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz ordered Wiseth to pay back to insurers $337,195.11 and serve one year of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is due the most in restitution: $335,572.69, according to court records. Three other insurers account for the balance.

“Mr. Wiseth is unfortunately the latest in a long list of chiropractors who have appeared in federal court because they’ve been stealing from insurance companies,” Schiltz said at sentencing. “There seems to be a lot of rot in that profession and deterrence seems to be much needed.”

Schiltz, who joined the bench in 2006 after being nominated by President George W. Bush, went on to point out that Wiseth’s fraud was a “part of his routine business practice. ... He did not need the money he stole; he stole because he was greedy.”

Wiseth’s defense attorney, Peter Wold, said Wednesday that he understands the basis for Schiltz’s comments about a profession that has had numerous significant fraud cases prosecuted in federal and state courts over the years.

“Based on the federal prosecutions and [state] Department of Commerce investigations and challenges to chiropractors’ licenses over the last several years, there were practices employed by many chiropractic offices that violated state law, anyway,” Wold said.

He added that he hopes his client’s case will be a signal to “good chiropractors to make sure they keep their practices in conformity with the state law.”

Wold said that his client, who lost his chiropractic license in Minnesota over this case, took responsibility for his actions and acknowledged that “he went too far with some of his billing.”

The executive director of the Minnesota Chiropractic Association (MCA), which advocates on behalf of practitioners across the state, said she was aware of Wiseth’s case but had not heard what Schiltz said about her profession. Katie Wilkerson said she would be consulting with the MCA board and intends to respond to the judge’s comments later Wednesday.

According to the indictment against Wiseth:

For roughly two years until April 2015, Wiseth, who owned Health Quest Family Chiropractic, plotted to defraud health insurers by “submitting and causing the submission of false and fraudulent claims for chiropractic services.”

He held many promotional events where he gave away food and drink, prizes and gift certificates to get current and prospective patients to visit Health Quest. After those events, he billed insurance companies saying that he had provided chiropractic services to many of the people who had simply stopped by the events, using their personal and insurance information without telling them.

For example, on Feb. 13, 2014, Wiseth held “ValenSpine’s Day,” He submitted bills to insurance companies claiming to have treated 219 patients on that single day, purporting to have provided 641 services.

In many bills, Wiseth dramatically misrepresented services actually provided to patients, prosecutors said. For example, he routinely submitted false bills for treatment with a “wobble chair,” a device intended to develop core strength.

He informed insurers that the services were performed for at least 8 minutes under the direct supervision of a health care professional. In fact, he merely stocked his waiting rooms with wobble chairs where patients sat while waiting for their appointments.

Over the course of two years, Wiseth billed insurance companies for more than $3.1 million, including for hundreds of treatments that were not provided or were overbilled, and the insurance companies paid him more than $1.1 million.