– The U.S. on Wednesday slapped sanctions on six North Korean ships, 16 individuals and nine companies that it said had facilitated Pyongyang’s weapons programs in a continuing effort to further isolate the regime.

The sanctions are a part of a strategy by the Trump administration to pressure North Korea into abandoning its nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

Increasingly, the administration has been turning its attention to the smuggling going on despite a round of United Nations sanctions.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attended a conference in Vancouver last week where diplomats from 20 nations discussed ways to intensify pressure on North Korea, particularly by stopping ship-to-ship transfers in open water.

The United States is trying to build support for its campaign to get nations to blacklist ships involved in smuggling goods to North Korea from any port in the world and conduct maritime interdiction.

The sanctions were announced shortly after Japan announced that one of its spy planes had photographed a North Korean tanker that was likely to be violating sanctions by transferring cargo from one ship to another.

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said photos taken Saturday show the Rye Song Gang 1 pulling alongside a Dominican-flagged ship, the Yuk Tang, in the middle of the night. Shortly after sunrise, the ships sailed away from each other.

“The government strongly suspects the two engaged in offshore delivery which was banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions,” the ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed six ships that sail under the North Korean flag. Under the sanctions designations, the vessels are blocked, which imposes a ban on transfers or dealings of any kind. Americans are prohibited from dealing with the companies that own them, and international banks that do any kind of transactions with them are subject to U.S. sanctions.

Several of the 16 individuals sanctioned work in China near North Korea’s border at the Korea Ryonbong General Corp., which Treasury already has sanctioned. Ryonbong supports North Korea’s military. Some of the individuals work for Ryonbong in Russia or Georgia.