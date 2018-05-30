– The United States has identified at least three leaders of an ISIS-affliated group who are accused of planning and directing an ambush last October in Niger that killed four U.S. soldiers, officials said, locking the U.S. military in an additional and possibly lengthy campaign to hunt and kill members of a little-known extremist group in northwest Africa.

The group, known as ISIS in the Greater Sahara, claimed responsibility in January for the Oct. 4 attack. The State Department designated the group a foreign terrorist organization two weeks ago.

One of the three militants who led the ambush, Doundoun Cheffou, is most likely alive, according to government documents that were described to the New York Times by two U.S. military officials who were not authorized to discuss them publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The other two militants — Tinka AG Almouner and Al Mahmoud AG Baye, the latter of whom is believed to have trailed the team of Americans until shortly before they were attacked — were killed in the ambush.

Two higher-ranking militants are also likely alive and connected to the attack, although it is unclear how, according to one of the military officials.

Cheffou’s whereabouts is unknown, according to the documents. The U.S. soldiers and Nigerien troops were searching for Cheffou, a one-time cattle herder and a senior lieutenant of a former affiliate of al-Qaida, when they left their base on the fateful mission in October that is now code-named Operation Desolate Bastion by the Pentagon.

In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, soldiers salute as taps play at the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Fallen Special Operations Soldier Memorial ceremony on Fort Bragg, N.C. The names of four Special Forces soldiers killed last year in an ambush in Niger are among those that have been added to the memorial wall at Fort Bragg. (Andrew Craft /The Fayetteville Observer via AP)

In April, Nigerien officials told U.S. commanders that they had captured a suspect they believed might be Cheffou. “But upon further scrutiny, it was determined it was not him,” Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser, the head of the military’s Africa Command, told reporters this month.

Representatives from U.S. Special Operations Forces and the State Department — and, most likely, the CIA — met at a base in Niger last month to examine a web of intelligence surrounding the ambush.

They singled out high-ranking militants that led the group of fighters who attacked the team of U.S. soldiers, including Green Berets, and their Nigerien counterparts. But the officials at the meeting also identified roughly 20 low-level fighters, according to the documents that outline the discussion. The Pentagon has said that the U.S. team involved in the ambush killed 20 to 25 militants.

At the meeting, officials also discussed methods to help track the militants who participated in and helped orchestrate the ambush — an endeavor that could take years. The U.S. military and national intelligence agencies are still searching for the militants responsible for the Sept. 11, 2012, strike on diplomatic compounds in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens.

French and Nigerien security officials say ISIS in the Greater Sahara has 40 to 60 core members. It is often joined by sympathetic villagers and it has temporary alliances with other local groups — two avenues of support that can be mobilized quickly.

The branch and its leader, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui, sought the recognition of ISIS in 2015 after breaking from Al-Mourabitoun, an al-Qaida splinter group, according to a State Department statement.

“This ambush made us really realize the threats out there are more organized than we thought,” Col. Maj. Moussa Salaou Barmou, the head of the Nigerien Special Forces, said in an interview last month, noting that the militants have also threatened village elders if they cooperate with authorities. “Villages and hideouts are only one or two hours apart and the terrorists can react very fast.”

Cheffou has been connected to the kidnapping of a U.S. aid worker, Jeffery Woodke, in Niger. In October, U.S. intelligence agencies tracked his location to the Niger-Mali border by a ping from his cellphone. Cheffou was gone by the time the Special Forces team arrived at his camp, but hours later he was coordinating the fated ambush, according to the documents.

The U.S. military initially assigned Cheffou the code name Objective Naylor Road; he since has been renamed Objective Urchin Reef.