Minnesota congressional races showed a state facing a political realignment, with Democrats winning the suburbs and Republicans faring better in greater Minnesota. Democrats Dean Phillips and Angie Craig defeated Republican Reps. Erik Paulsen and Jason Lewis in the metro suburbs, but the GOP's Pete Stauber won in northeastern Minnesota. The First Congressional District in southern Minnesota was too close to call.
