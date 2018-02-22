– At least the Americans have the Phoenix Snow Park halfpipe.

Freestyle skier David Wise successfully defended his gold medal Thursday, breaking through on his final run to give the U.S. its third gold medal in the halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Wise wiped out on his first two runs before sneaking past countryman Alex Ferreira on his third with a score of 97.20. Wise landed double corks in all four directions — front left, front right, switch (backward) left and switch right — a goal he set for himself entering these games.

It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, five of which have come at Phoenix Snow Park. Chloe Kim and Shaun White won snowboard halfpipe gold last week, and Red Gerard and Jamie Anderson won at snowboard slopestyle.

The U.S. snowboard and freestyle skiing crews have accounted for 10 of the country's 19 medals.

american stars go head-to-head Lindsey Vonn, left, had the lead after the downhill leg of the Olympic Alpine combined, with American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, right, right in the thick of things. Vonn’s run of 1 minute 39.37 seconds was 0.74 seconds faster than Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, another speed specialist. Shiffrin was 1.98 seconds behind. The race switched to Shiffrin’s specialty — the slalom —on Thursday afternoon in South Korea. Both times are combined to determine the winner. For the final results, go to startribune.com/olympics.

Silver for Anderson

Anna Gasser edged Anderson in a thrilling final to earn gold in the Olympic debut of women's Big Air snowboarding.

Gasser, the reigning world champion, stomped the last of her three jumps, a double cork 1080 that saw the Austrian flip twice while spinning three times. Her score of 96 was the highest of the day and gave her a total of 185.

Anderson became the first female snowboarder to win two medals at a single Olympics. Her three career Olympic medals ties her with White and Kelly Clark, the iconic American halfpipe riders.

Speedskaters end drought

Mia Manganello crossed the finish line, glanced at the videoboard and let out a yell.

She then grabbed hands with American teammates Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe, and the trio thrust their arms in the air.

The Americans had reason to celebrate. They finally won a long-track speedskating medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, ending a U.S. drought for the women dating to the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

The trio earned bronze in the women's team pursuit, beating Canada by 0.45 seconds with a time of 2 minutes, 59.27 seconds. They surged to the lead before slowing near the end as the fast early pace took its toll.

"I could barely see straight as we crossed the line so it took a second to register," Bergsma said. "It was like all the weight lifted off my shoulders."

In the gold-medal race, Japan defeated defending champion the Netherlands. Miho Takagi, Nana Takagi and Ayano Sato set an Olympic record of 2 minutes, 53.89 seconds to beat the Dutch by 1.59 seconds.

Hirscher's quest ends early

Marcel Hirscher's quest for a third gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games ended quickly Thursday.

The Austrian star was the big favorite in slalom, his specialty, but he skied out early in the opening run.

Hirscher was seeking to become just the fourth Alpine skier to win three golds at a single Winter Games, and the first man since Jean-Claude Killy 50 years ago.

In eight World Cup slaloms this season, Hirscher won six.

Germany continues to excel

Mariama Jamanka, who has never even won a World Cup race, won the gold medal in women's bobsledding, giving Germany its fifth gold in eight sliding events.

Jamanka's time was 3 minutes, 22.45 seconds over four runs. Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S., with brakeman Lauren Gibbs, was second, missing the gold by 0.07 seconds.

It's Meyers Taylor's third Olympic medal, tying her with Pat Martin (1948, 1952) and the late Steven Holcomb (2010, 2014) for the most in U.S. bobsled history.

Third gold for Klaebo

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Martin Johnsrud captured gold in the men's team sprint, giving Norway a 13th medal in cross-country at the Pyeongchang Games to tie an Olympic record.

It was the third gold medal for Klaebo, tying him with French biathlete Martin Fourcade for the most at these Games.

The 21-year Klaebo became the fourth male athlete to win three gold medals at the Winter Games before turning 22.

Etc.

• New Zealand ended a 26-year Winter Games drought with its first two medals in the halfpipe. Zoi Sadowski Synnott won bronze in big air, and 16-year-old Nico Porteous won bronze in freestyle skiing.

• Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Games, a spokeswoman for the Russian Curling Federation told state TV.