– In South Korea’s largest shipyard, thousands of workers in yellow hard hats move ceaselessly as they weld together the rapidly growing fleet of tankers carrying super-chilled liquefied natural gas across the world’s oceans.

The boom in U.S. fossil-fuel production has been matched by a rush on the other side of the Pacific to build the infrastructure needed to respond to the thirst for energy among Asia’s top economies. When Congress lifted restrictions on shipping crude oil overseas in 2015, soon after the Obama administration opened the doors for international sales of natural gas, no one would have predicted the U.S. could become one of the world’s biggest fossil-fuel exporters so quickly.

Climate experts say there is little doubt that increased U.S. production and exports are contributing to the rise in planet-warming carbon emissions by helping keep crude prices low, increasing consumption in developing economies.

Backers of U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, argue that the boom will produce environmental benefits because it will help industrial nations wean themselves from coal and other dirtier fossil fuels. Environmentalists counter that the massive new supplies unleashed by U.S. advances in extracting natural gas from shale doesn’t just make coal-fired power plants less competitive. LNG also competes with such zero-carbon sources of electricity as nuclear, solar and wind — potentially delaying the full adoption of greener sources.

While it is difficult to estimate how much the United States’ rise as major exporter of fossil fuels is contributing to a hotter climate, some of the economic benefits are plain to see in South Korea’s shipyards. The nation’s big three shipbuilders — Daewoo, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries — won orders for 53 new LNG carriers in 2018 at about $200 million each, soaking up the lion’s share of the 62 vessels ordered globally, said shipping group Clarkson Research.

“The U.S.-led shale gas boom is getting fully under way and China, Japan and South Korea are increasing their consumption of natural gas,” said Song Ha-dong, a senior Daewoo executive.

Natural gas has the added appeal of producing about half the carbon dioxide when it’s burned than coal. Burning gas also creates less particulate pollution.

But the primary component of natural gas is methane, a greenhouse gas that traps far more heat in the atmosphere than a comparable amount of carbon dioxide. Studies have shown that a significant amount of natural gas leaks into the air at almost every stage of its production and transport. Daniel Raimi, a researcher at the think tank Resources for the Future, said the impact of all that leaking methane on the climate is roughly 84 times more powerful than the same amount of carbon dioxide over a 20-year time frame.

As part of its rollback of environmental rules, the Trump administration moved to weaken Obama-era regulations designed to prevent methane from escaping into the atmosphere during oil and gas operations.

Raimi said, “For U.S. LNG exports to reduce global emissions, they must primarily displace coal, and methane emissions must be limited both domestically and abroad.”

This story is part of a collaboration between the Associated Press and the Center for Public Integrity, the Texas Tribune and Newsy.