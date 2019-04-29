Gophers sophomore Angus Flanagan shot an even-par 70 Sunday and won a share the Big Ten men’s golf title in Flourtown, Pa.

Flanagan, the ninth Gophers golfer to win medalist honors, finished at 2-over 212 for 54 holes, tying Illinois’ Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who shot a 66 Sunday. Flanagan is the first Gophers player to win since Jose Mendez in 2014.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Flanagan said. “I felt pretty strong in all areas of my game, especially my putting. That definitely saved me on some holes. … I just feel about as confident as I ever have on the course.”

Flanagan also earned a spot in an NCAA regional tournament.

Minnesota finished in ninth place, its best team finish since tying for third in 2015. Illinois won the team crown for the fifth year in a row.

• Minnesota State Mankato won its first NSIC women’s golf championship, beating runner-up Augustana by 33 strokes at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club. The Mavericks’ Abbe Partington was medalist at 19-over 235. The Mavericks will play in an NCAA super regional May 6-8.

Softball streak hits 11

The Gophers softball team got home runs from Maddie Houlihan, Hope Brandner and Emma Burns and completed a three-game home sweep of Iowa with a 6-1 victory. The Gophers will host first-place Northwestern in a three-game series beginning Friday. The Big Ten’s top three teams are within 1½ games of each other. Northwestern is 20-0, Michigan 19-1 and the Gophers 18-1 entering the final weekend.

• Gophers starter Joshua Culliver failed to make it out of the first inning, and 23rd-ranked Indiana beat the visiting Gophers baseball team 7-1 in a decisive series finale.

Etc.

• The Iowa Wild will take on the Milwaukee Admirals in a decisive Game 5 of their Central Division semifinal series in the Calder Cup playoffs on Monday night in Milwaukee. The Admirals extended the series with a 5-4 overtime victory Friday.

• No. 7 Winona State completed a 30-0 conference season with a doubleheader sweep of Minot State, winning the NSIC softball title for the fifth time.