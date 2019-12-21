– U.S. military and intelligence officials tracking North Korea by the hour said they are bracing for an imminent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching U.S. shores but appear resigned to the fact that President Donald Trump has no good options to stop it.

If the North goes ahead with the test in the coming days — Pyongyang promised a “Christmas gift” if no progress had been made on lifting sanctions — it would be a glaring setback for Trump’s boldest foreign policy initiative.

U.S. officials are playing down the missile threat, though similar tests two years ago prompted Trump to suggest that “fire and fury,” and perhaps a war, could result.

Trump often cites the suspension of long-range missile and underground nuclear tests for the past two years as evidence that his leader-to-leader diplomacy with the North is working — and that such negotiating skills would persuade the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, to give up his arsenal.

The administration’s argument has now changed. Should Kim resume tests, U.S. officials said, it will be a sign that he truly feels jammed, concluding that the U.S. will not lift crushing sanctions on his impoverished nation anytime soon.

Left unaddressed, however, is the challenge that a new missile test would represent and what that would mean for the sanctions strategy. Over the past week, Stephen Biegun, the North Korea envoy who was confirmed by the Senate last week as the next deputy secretary of state, has traveled across East Asia to also try to stem new efforts by Russia and China to weaken those ­sanctions.

Military officials said there are no plans to try to destroy a missile on the launchpad or intercept it in the atmosphere — steps both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama considered and rejected. Instead, officials said, if the North resumes its missile tests, the Trump administration will turn to allies and again lobby the U.N. Security Council for tightened sanctions — a strategy that has been tried for two decades.

Siegfried Hecker, the former head of the Los Alamos National Laboratory and one of the few Westerners who has seen the North’s uranium production facilities, said he believes the country has fuel for about 38 warheads — double an earlier estimate that he and other scientists and intelligence analysts had issued.

In recent weeks, the North has conducted ground tests of what appear to be new missile engines that Pyongyang said would bolster its “nuclear deterrent,” suggesting that it has little intention of giving up its ability.

“I think part of this may be bluff on their part,” former National Security Adviser John Bolton said to NPR on Thursday. “They think the president’s desperate for a deal, and if they put an artificial time constraint on it, they may think they’re going to get a better deal.”

“But,” he noted, “this is all part of the North Korean playbook.”

A new element of the playbook could be that Kim is calculating that impeachment has weakened Trump, making him more desperate for a policy victory.

With no diplomatic progress between Washington and Pyongyang since the implosion of the last summit in February between Trump and Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam, administration officials are loath to see Trump leap into another face-to-face negotiation. While Trump’s initial diplomatic outreach to Kim raised hopes and generated positive headlines, the president accepted vague language calling for the “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” as an ironclad commitment by the North to rid itself of its own weapons.