The United States is bolstering its troop numbers in eastern Syria, sending armored vehicles and combat troops to keep oil fields from potentially falling into ISIS hands, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

It was the latest sign that extracting the military from Syria is more complicated than President Donald Trump is making it out to be. Though Trump repeatedly says he is pulling out of Syria, the reality on the ground is different.

Adding armored reinforcements in the oil-producing area of Syria could mean sending several hundred U.S. troops — even as a similar number are being withdrawn from a mission closer to the border with Turkey where Russian forces have been filling the vacuum.

Esper described the added force as "mechanized," which means it likely will include armored vehicles such as Bradley armored infantry carriers and possibly tanks. Until now, the U.S. military presence has been composed of special operations forces not equipped with tanks.

Trump has said he wants to protect oil fields from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, but Esper acknowledged Monday that the presence of U.S. troops there also helps deny access to Russia and Syria.

That may draw new scrutiny from lawmakers. The Authorization for Use of Military Force used for U.S. counterterrorism operations allows the Pentagon to prevent "future acts of international terrorism" but does not cover countries that had no role in the September 2001 terrorist attacks.

Esper suggested the arrangement is acceptable because the U.S. wants to make sure Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, has "access to resources … to assist us with the defeat-ISIS mission."

"That's our mission," he said. "To secure the oil fields."

