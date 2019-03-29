U.S. Bank will launch a new advertising campaign next week to send the message that the nation’s fifth-largest bank is in the lives of its customers everyday, not just at the big moments.

For more than two years, the Minneapolis-based bank, the main unit of U.S. Bancorp, built its ads around a theme called “The Power of Possible.” Commercials depicted customers imagining new homes, businesses and other dreams.

“This new campaign demonstrates how we are there at the in-between life moments,” Beth McDonnell, the company’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Having a goal and support from the right partner helps you bring your vision to life.”

The company didn’t disclose how much it is spending on the new campaign. A spokeswoman said it is distinctive because the ads will run nationally. Most of the “Possibilities” campaign was targeted to certain regions of the country. U.S. Bank has branches in 25 states but offers mortgage, commercial and investment banking services across the country.

The campaign comes as U.S. Bank rolls out a new app for its consumer customers, one with more budgeting, goal-tracking and notification features. The app launched on Apple devices this week and will soon be available for Android products.

The first ads in the new campaign show outcomes from saving money and persisting with steps toward a financial goal. “At U.S. Bank, we believe that hard work works,” an announcer says in them.

In one ad released on YouTube Friday, a young immigrant woman is closing a convenience store when she receives a notice from U.S. Bank’s app that she reached a savings goal. As she holds a videochat with her father, who briefly speaks in Hindi, she tells him that she’s saved enough money to visit him.

The Minneapolis-based ad agency Carmichael Lynch handled the creative work for the campaign. CrossMedia, a New York agency, is responsible for media buying.

In addition to the TV ads, U.S. Bank said the campaign will run across website, social media, radio and print outlets. The company will have customer stories in several consumer magazines next week as part of the campaign.