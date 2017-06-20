U.S. Bank Stadium’s governing body will consider pay raises and new ethical standards for staff members Thursday as it begins to reshape oversight of the nearly year-old building.

Among other proposed changes on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) are a salary cap of $60,000 for the committee’s chairperson and hiring a project manager to oversee capital improvements.

Interim Chairwoman Kathleen Blatz said of the changes, “We’re coming out of the start-up phase and moving much more into stadium operations.”

The stadium will have been open for one year on Aug. 3. In addition to playing host to the 2016 NFL season, concerts and the X Games next month, the $1.1 billion taxpayer-subsidized building’s operations already have endured upheaval. Former Chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale were ousted in February after revelations they used high-end luxury suites to entertain friends, family and political allies, spending $32,000 in public money on food in the first several months.

Blatz, a former state Supreme Court chief justice with a sterling reputation, has been serving as the volunteer chair since the two high-profile departures in February. On the agenda Thursday, is a $60,000 cap for the chairwoman’s position — less than half of what Kelm-Helgen was paid at the end of her tenure.

The proposal would make clear the position is part time. Blatz said she looked at salaries for those who held a similar post during the Metrodome years before settling on that number. She said she doesn’t intend to be in the position to take the salary. “It would not be applicable to me; I have no intention of taking it,” said Blatz, who was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in December and at his behest took on the interim role barely two months later.

While Kelm-Helgen exercised tight control over most of the stadium operations, positioned herself as the building’s chief marketer and sole spokesperson, Blatz has delegated many responsibilities to Rick Evans, the executive director the board hired this spring. “I’ve been there five months and I’ve had a good seat to make an assessment of the job,” Blatz said.

Under the new proposal, the chairperson would be responsible for relationships with other governmental and convention agencies as well as ensuring implementation of strategies and adherence to state laws as well as oversight of the budget and contracts.

The MSFA also will be asked Thursday to agree to require staff to adhere to state law which prohibits participation in political activities at work. The recommendation was part of legislation that didn’t survive the recent session. Both houses of the Legislature approved changes to the MSFA structure in the weeks after the departures of Kelm-Helgen and Mondale. But the conference committee report didn’t survive the legislative session.

Blatz, however, said she reviewed the conference committee report and said it made sense for the board to make that change on its own.

Also on the agenda Thursday: Pay raises of 4.5 percent for four staff members: director of finance Mary Fox-Stroman, director of communications Jenn Hathaway, the finance assistant and project coordinator Elizabeth Brady. (Evans earns $165,333 and he is not receiving a raise.)

Currently, Fox-Stroman earns $131,707, Hathaway earns $97,995, Brady earns $60,000 and the finance assistant earns $29.34 an hour. The staff last had a raise in January 2016.

The new position of project manager would focus on what sorts of capital projects need to be done, issuing requests for proposals, taking bids and overseeing the work. The position would pay $90,000 plus benefits.

“It’s the MSFA’s job to protect the public investment in the stadium, and we believe that having this expertise in-house helps us with that,” Hathaway said in a statement.

Because of an event at the stadium, the meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Mill City Museum.

