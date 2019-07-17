U.S. Bancorp's second-quarter profit rose 4% on balanced growth across its interest-earning and fee-generating businesses.

The Minneapolis-based operator of U.S. Bank, the nation's fifth-largest, saw income rise faster than expenses even as it continued to spend on new digital-related services. Executives said the interest-rate environment was becoming "more challenging."

The nation's benchmark rate held steady through the April-through-June quarter but is widely expected to be cut this month, a step that tends to tighten profitability at banks. Even so, executives were upbeat about the remainder of the year.

"We feel good about underlying momentum heading into the second half of the year," Andy Cecere, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.

U.S. Bancorp earned $1.82 billion, up from $1.75 billion a year ago. The latest profit amounted to $1.09 a share, 2 cents more than the consensus forecast of investment analysts.

Revenue was $5.82 billion, up 3.3% from $5.64 billion a year ago.

Interest income, which accounts for about two-thirds of revenue, was up 3.4%, led by Non-interest income rose 3.1%. Expenses rose 2.2%.

The company's net interest margin, which is the difference between what interest income earned and the interest paid by a to depositors, was flat at 3.13%.