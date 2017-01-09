Federal wildlife officials on Monday called climate change the biggest threat to the survival of the polar bear and warned that without decisive action to combat global warming, the bears would almost certainly disappear from much of the Arctic.

“It cannot be overstated that the single most important action for the recovery of polar bears is to significantly reduce the present levels of global greenhouse gas emissions,” the officials wrote in a report released by the Fish and Wildlife Service.

“The sooner global warming and sea-ice loss are stopped, the better the long-term prognosis for the species,” they added.

The report, called a conservation management plan, is required under the Endangered Species Act and outlines what must be done for a species to recover and avoid extinction. The polar bear was listed as threatened under the act in 2008.

But the report’s message, coming less than two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, may face a skeptical audience in a new administration that has expressed doubt about the science of climate change and disputed the dangers it poses.

Trump has signaled his intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement — an accord the wildlife agency lauded in its report as a positive step toward ensuring the continued existence of polar bears — and he has shown little interest in making emissions reduction a priority. Nor is the price tag that accompanies the recovery plan for the polar bear, about $13 million a year, likely to be greeted with enthusiasm by a Republican-dominated Congress that includes members with no great love for the Endangered Species Act.

The Fish and Wildlife Service, a division of the Interior Department, has no authority on its own to dictate energy policy or regulate emissions, a point the agency’s report readily concedes. As a result, the conservation plan is mostly focused on less critical issues for polar bears, like overhunting, the increasing conflicts between bears and humans, the preservation of areas that bears use for dens, the potential threats posed by oil spills and the possibility of increased exposure to diseases as the marine environment changes.

Addressing these problems, the authors of the report wrote, would place the bears in a better position to survive “once Arctic warming has been abated.”

Todd Atwood, a research wildlife biologist at the United States Geological Survey’s Alaska Science Center who was involved in crafting the plan, said: “We wanted a document that really clearly stated that climate change was, in fact, the primary threat to polar bears in the long term. At the same time, we also wanted folks on the ground and around the country to know that we still need to do what we can in the near and midterm.”

Atwood said the plan was unusual because it was developed before the species had showed a precipitous decline. Species are sometimes listed as endangered only after their numbers have become so depleted that recovery is impossible.

Overall, the global polar bear population has remained steady, but in some areas — including the southern Beaufort Sea, off the Alaska coast — the population has declined, and the bears’ physical condition has deteriorated.

Biologists agree that there will be a pronounced drop in the overall polar bear population as the Arctic ice cover continues to decrease. Polar bears depend on sea ice as a platform for hunting seals, the main staple of their diet.

In its report, which defines what recovery means and sets goals toward achieving it, the wildlife agency says the threat to polar bears will vary depending on the steps that are taken to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and slow sea-ice loss. If prompt and very aggressive action is taken to keep the rise in global mean temperature below 2 degrees Celsius, the chance that polar bears recover will be greatly enhanced, the report’s authors say.

If, on the other hand, emissions continue unabated at their current rate, only small areas in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago and northern Greenland might still provide enough sea ice for the bears to survive.

An estimated 26,000 polar bears currently make up 19 subpopulations that range across the five countries ringing the Arctic: the United States, Canada, Russia, Norway and Greenland (a territory of Denmark). Scientists have divided the bears into four eco-regions, defined by the seasonal behavior of the sea ice and the amount of time that bears spend on shore. The recovery plan deals primarily with two polar bear subpopulations off the coast of Alaska, in the southern Beaufort and Chuckchi Seas.

While the global polar bear population has not yet shown a significant decline, the number of bears in the southern Beaufort Sea has decreased over the last decade, to about 900 bears, from about 1,500 in 2006.

Andrea Medeiros, a spokeswoman for the Fish and Wildlife Service Alaska Region, said that many of the issues discussed in the conservation plan — including determining to what extent a population of polar bears can sustain subsistence hunting by indigenous people and developing technologies for rescuing bears from oil spills — are already being addressed in collaboration with native Alaskan communities, nonprofit conservation organizations like Defenders of Wildlife and Polar Bears International, and energy industry representatives.

Kristin Laidre, a principal scientist at the University of Washington’s Polar Science Center who was not involved in the conservation report, praised it as a plan that was put together by a group of people with “vastly different perspectives” on the issues.

“On its own, that is impressive and must not have been easy,” Laidre said.

But while agreeing that the authors were right to focus on the things that were achievable, Andrew Derocher, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Alberta, said mitigating climate change was the only thing that could make a real difference in the end.

“There’s no nest-box-on-fence-post type of solution for the polar bear,” Derocher said, referring to strategies sometimes used to save endangered bird species.

He added, “I have a hard time believing that anything they can recommend is going to be a significant factor in population stability or recovery.”