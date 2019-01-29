– U.S. officials and the Taliban have agreed in principle to the framework of a deal in which the insurgents would guarantee Afghan territory is never used by terrorists, possibly leading to a full pullout of U.S. troops in return for larger concessions from the Taliban, the chief U.S. negotiator said Monday.

The negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad, said those concessions must include the Taliban’s agreement to a cease-fire and to talk directly with the Afghan government, which the insurgents have persistently opposed.

“We have a draft of the framework that has to be fleshed out before it becomes an agreement,” Khalilzad said in an interview with the New York Times in Kabul. “The ­Taliban have committed, to our satisfaction, to do what is necessary to prevent Afghanistan from ever becoming a platform for international terrorist groups or individuals.”

Khalilzad added: “We felt enough confidence that we said we need to get this fleshed out, and details need to be worked out.”

Keeping Afghanistan from reverting to the terrorist haven used by al-Qaida to plot the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the U.S. — the catalyst for the nearly two-decade-old war — has long been a primary demand by the U.S.

After nine years of halting efforts to reach a peace deal with the Taliban, the draft framework, though preliminary, is the biggest tangible step toward ending a war that has cost tens of thousands of lives and profoundly changed U.S. foreign policy.

A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Taliban delegation had asked for time to confer with their leadership about the U.S. requirements for the insurgents’ agreement to hold direct talks with the Afghan government and to a cease-fire. The official described the issues as “interconnected” as part of a “package deal” likened to a Russian nesting doll. The official’s account was supported by details that have been leaked by some Taliban and Western officials in recent days.

A senior Taliban official with direct knowledge of the talks on Monday confirmed the draft deal on the issue of foreign troop withdrawal and the Taliban pledge that Afghan soil would not be used against others. He said “working groups” would iron out details on a withdrawal timeline.

But in a sign that the conditions the Americans have demanded may be difficult to reach, the Taliban official said he did not see the agreement as being dependent on a cease-fire or direct talks with the Afghan government.

The details of enforcing the Taliban’s pledge to prevent international terrorists such as al-Qaida from using Afghan soil as a launchpad for attacks again also remained unclear.

U.S. officials said Taliban representatives had told them the Taliban would “provide guarantees” that would satisfy the U.S. demands, but they would not share details of an enforcement mechanism.

Although the Taliban have been distancing themselves from al-Qaida, they have never denounced the group. Taliban fighters still intermingle with international militants in parts of Afghanistan and maintain relationships of coexistence with some of them.

To many analysts of the Afghanistan conflict, the details that have emerged so far in Khalilizad’s discussions with the Taliban suggested an American desperation for a withdrawal from a war regarded as unwinnable, rather than patience for a comprehensive peace deal that could ensure some of the most basic values the Americans have emphasized in their 18-year presence in the country.