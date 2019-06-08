– The U.S. and Russia accused each other of unsafe actions on Friday after a U.S. guided-missile cruiser and a Russian destroyer came within 165 feet of each other in the Philippine Sea.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters that the U.S. will file a formal diplomatic complaint and will have military to military conversations with the Russians. He added that the encounter will not deter the U.S. from conducting naval operations. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the Russian destroyer put the safety of the USS Chancellorsville and its crew at risk, forcing it to reverse all engines at full throttle.

No one was injured, and the ships never came into contact, said a spokesman for the Japan-based 7th Fleet. A U.S. helicopter was preparing to land on the Chancellorsville, which was traveling on a steady course, when the Russian destroyer, traveling behind the U.S. ship, started moving faster and approached as close as 50-100 feet, the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

“We consider Russia’s actions during this interaction as unsafe and unprofessional and not in accordance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), ‘Rules of the Road,’ and internationally recognized maritime customs,” the statement said.

It was the first such incident involving warships in the region since September, when the Chinese warship Luoyang maneuvered close to the USS Decatur, a Navy destroyer, in the South China Sea, an incident the U.S. also labeled unprofessional and unsafe. The U.S. at the time said the Chinese ship came within 45 yards of the American ship, forcing it to maneuver out of the way.

The U.S. also has repeatedly complained in recent years that Russian planes have flown dangerously close to U.S. aircraft, and the two nations routinely shadow each other in international airspace.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan responds to reporters’ questions regarding an incident in the East China Sea where an American guided-missile cruiser and a Russian destroyer came within 165 feet (50 meters) of each other, as he waits the arrival of Greek Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis at the Pentagon, Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In this latest incident, in open ocean northeast of the Philippines, the Russian military accused the Chancellorsville of making a dangerous maneuver by crossing the path of the destroyer Admiral Vinogradov. The U.S. said the incident happened in the Philippine Sea, while the Russians said it was in the East China Sea, which is farther west and closer to China.