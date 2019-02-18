– This border city, already grappling with a mounting migration crisis, is bracing for a tense showdown that will likely mark a new chapter in the crisis of neighboring Venezuela.

U.S. military planes continue a buildup of humanitarian aid on the Venezuelan border, a development spotlighted Sunday in an appearance by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. More than 100,000 people are expected at a foreign-organized concert here on Friday to protest the Venezuelan government. And on Saturday, Venezuelan opposition figures with U.S. backing plan to lead thousands of protesters, dressed in white, to the border to confront the country's national guard.

All of this has made Cucuta, a city of 750,000 people overwhelmed by the massive Venezuelan migration, very nervous.

President Nicolas Maduro has vowed to block the aid, calling it a pretext for U.S. intervention in his crisis-stricken country. Venezuela is in the midst of a dire humanitarian crisis, and the relatively small amount of aid is meant to begin to relieve a severe shortage of basic goods. But opposition leaders and U.S. officials also hope to elicit the first public mass defection of Venezuelan armed forces if the soldiers disavow their orders and accept the shipment.

During a visit to Cucuta on Sunday, Rubio encouraged members of the Venezuelan armed forces to defect, calling Maduro's "a criminal regime."

"There comes a time in many people's lives when they have to make a decision that will define them forever," Rubio said. "That time has come for the Venezuelan soldiers."

Other U.S. officials have also been clear that they want Maduro out of power and that they see pushing aid into the country as one step toward achieving that outcome. Some major aid groups have refused to participate, objecting to the use of humanitarian aid for political ends.

"Maduro has got to go," said Mark Green, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, at a news conference Saturday in Cucuta while 80 tons of food and other products were unloaded from a C-17 cargo plane.

Officials say Cucuta will be the entry point of an operation that will breach Venezuela's border with humanitarian aid from all sides, with other staging spots in Brazil and the island of Curacao.

But planners have not said just how they will do that. On Sunday, Venezuelan opposition officials handed out fliers on the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, where thousands of desperate Venezuelans cross each day to buy food or to migrate across South America.

Opposition leaders called on Venezuelans there to join the effort to move the aid over their border but couldn't say exactly where or when.

"We still haven't decided which border crossing to use," said Alcides Monsalve, mayor of the Venezuelan city of Merida, who traveled to Cucuta to help the effort. "We don't have any idea."

In a speech to volunteers in Caracas this weekend, Juan Guaido — head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly who has evoked the constitution and declared himself the nation's president because Maduro is a "usurper" — said more than 600,000 Venezuelans had already agreed to join the massive effort Saturday. He said volunteers would receive further directives via e-mail Monday.