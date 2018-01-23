– The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, on Tuesday accused Syria’s government of having carried out a chlorine gas attack on civilians in a rebel enclave and rebuked Russia for what she called its failure to stop such assaults, which under international law are considered war crimes.

The attack happened Monday when Syrian government forces launched rockets loaded with chlorine gas at targets in the rebel enclave, Eastern Ghouta, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks the conflict through a network of contacts in Syria. At least 13 people were injured, the group said.

Such an assault, if confirmed, would be among the first in Syria since the dissolution two months ago of the U.N. Security Council’s panel for investigating who is responsible for chemical weapons use in the war.

In a statement, Haley said that Russia bore some responsibility for the attack because of its decision to veto the renewal of the panel, known as the Joint Investigative Mechanism. Russia said the panel had been biased and unprofessional, accusations that the United States and its allies angrily disputed.

By halting the work of the investigative body, Russia sent a “dangerous message to the world,” Haley said, “one that not only said chemical weapons use is acceptable but also that those who use chemical weapons don’t need to be identified or held accountable.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also criticized what he called Syria’s continued use of chemical weapons in the war and what he described as Russia’s complicity.

“Russia’s failure to resolve the chemical weapons issue in Syria calls into question its relevance to the resolution to the overall crisis,” Tillerson said in televised remarks to a conference in Paris.

Before it was disbanded, the Joint Investigative Mechanism found that both the Syrian government and Islamic militants had used chemical weapons against civilians. Such weapons are banned by an international treaty that the government of President Bashar Assad of Syria signed in 2013.

Russia, which has staunchly defended Assad, both on the battlefield and at the United Nations, has never conceded that his forces have used chemical weapons in the conflict.

In particular, Moscow objected to the investigative panel’s conclusions that Assad’s forces carried out a sarin nerve agent attack on the rebel-held village of Khan Sheikhoun last April that killed at least 83 people and sickened close to 300.

Russia called the findings “nonsense.”