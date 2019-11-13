A University of Minnesota professor who pleaded guilty to choking his fiancée late last year has resigned, a U spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

Aaron Doering, 48, a tenured professor in the College of Education and Human Development, resigned from the university last week, spokeswoman Caitlin Hurley said. She did not provide the reason for or terms of his resignation.

Doering had been at the university on paid leave shortly after he was charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation in late December. His fiancée told police he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her — and later beat and choked her — during an argument in their northeast Minneapolis residence, according to court records. Doering said he had been drinking heavily at the time and did not contest his partner's account.

He pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced to serve six months inside the Hennepin County workhouse in June, according to court documents.

As part of his plea deal, Doering was also expected to complete two years of probation and undergo treatment for alcohol addiction and mental health issues.

Doering, of Woodbury, was a prominent professor at the U. He explored the Canadian arctic and was a national speaker on climate change. He was tenured in 2009 and was the director of the Learning Technologies Media Lab.

Three complaints against Doering were filed with the university in recent years, Hurley had previously said. Two former intimate partners told KSTP-TV earlier this year that they experienced similar physical abuse by him.