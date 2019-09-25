– Fifty years after 14 black football players were kicked off the University of Wyoming football team for seeking to wear armbands to protest racism, eight of them returned to the Laramie campus to commemorate the anniversary as the school takes another step toward ­reconciliation.

University officials unveiled a plaque Friday at War Memorial Stadium commemorating the so-called Black 14. The marker joined a mural in downtown Laramie dedicated last year. Then at a dinner Friday night, athletic director Tom Burman issued a formal university apology for their dismissal in 1969.

Protest in sport has a rich tradition that includes track and field athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who raised their fists at the 1968 Olympics to protest racism and injustice. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick accused the NFL of blackballing him for kneeling during the national anthem.

Protest is appropriate for athletes who want to use their fame and visibility to be heard, Black 14 member Tony Gibson said. “You can judge them any way you want. But when they’re saying things that matter or are trying to draw your attention to things that might need addressing, I think it’s very important.”

On Oct. 17, 1969, Wyoming coach Lloyd Eaton summarily dismissed the players and revoked their scholarships after they met with him to propose wearing black armbands during an upcoming game against Brigham Young. The players wanted to protest racism some of them experienced in previous games against BYU and how the Mormons, at the time, barred blacks from the priesthood. Eaton would have none of the idea — and was backed up by the university’s board of trustees and Gov. Stan Hathaway.

The players never got a chance to mention the armbands before Eaton lit into them about coming from fatherless families and saying they would only be accepted by traditionally black colleges if they weren’t at Wyoming, they said. “Our side is coming out. All these years everybody thought we protested and stuff, and we never did,” said Black 14 member Ted Williams.

The healing and reconciliation is not complete for some of the men who came back to campus this past week.

Lionel Grimes said the episode repeatedly came up during job interviews, and he wondered how many jobs he missed because of it. The anger has taken years to overcome. “I was angry about the fact that I had to pay to go to school. I was angry at how the coach had insulted not only me, my fellow teammates, my ancestry,” Grimes said.

Most of all, not being able to learn why Eaton acted as harshly as he did bothers Black 14 members. Eaton could have defused the situation simply by telling the players they couldn’t wear the armbands, Grimes said. “We would’ve just played football. He never gave us the opportunity to sit down and talk to him. We were very respectful then.”

Wyoming had won the Sugar Bowl the year before and was off to a 4-0 start. The now all-white Cowboys went on to beat BYU and San Jose State but lost their last four games.

After Wyoming finished 1-9 in 1970, Eaton was demoted. He died in 2007, leaving the Black 14 without an apology or explanation.

“To me, the disappointment, my greatest disappointment, is I never had a clear understanding of his mindset. I never had a clear understanding of what compelled him to act against, as I understood years later, some of the wishes of his coaches,” Black 14 member Guillermo Hysaw said.