ST. PAUL, Minn. — University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler has made his final pitch for a state funding hike to state lawmakers.
Kaler steps down in July. He appeared at the state Capitol on Wednesday to outline the university's request for a funding increase of almost 7 percent over the next two-year budget cycle.
Kaler says the additional state dollars would help the university keep a tuition hike for undergraduates on its Twin Cities campus to about 2 percent.
The Star Tribune reports the university is seeking an additional $30 million in funding for the 2019-2020 academic year, and an extra $27 million the following year.
The additional money would go toward employee pay raises, upgrades to classrooms and research equipment, and compliance with state and federal regulations.
