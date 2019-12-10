Officials at the University of Minnesota-Crookston said Tuesday the northwestern Minnesota school is eliminating its football program because of costs.

UMN-Crookston said the recently completed 2019 season is the last as a varsity sport.

Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause said the decision to discontinue any program is "extremely difficult." But the school says the football program has faced serious challenges from lack of funding.

Director of athletics Stephanie Helgeson said discontinuing the football program was "the right decision" for the long-term health of the Golden Eagle athletics department.

The school said it will honor scholarships for any student-athlete who wishes to continue academically at Minnesota-Crookston.

St. Cloud State University also announced Tuesday the school is eliminating its football and golf programs in 2020.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25