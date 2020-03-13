The University of Minnesota Board of Regents gave initial approval Friday to the sale of the KUMD radio station to local PBS-TV affiliate WDSE.

The regents, meeting in Duluth Friday, briefly discussed ensuring that University of Minnesota Duluth students will still have a role at the longtime campus public radio station and possibly keeping the KUMD call letters.

"That would be a loss for us if we didn't have that in the future," Regent Darrin Rosha said. That may ultimately be in the hands of the new owners and the Federal Communications Commission.

The board disclosed the potential sale for $175,000 last month after trying to sell the station since 2018.

Friday's approval opens up a 90-day due diligence period for WDSE. If that is approved, UMD would file with the FCC, which has up to 180 days to accept the terms of the sale.

For 63 years, UMD has operated the station, which offers music and local programming to listeners in an 80-mile radius at 103.3 FM and worldwide at kumd.org.

KUMD has five full-time employees, who would all be offered jobs under the deal. The station would remain in Duluth and remain a public radio station. Students run the overnight music programming.