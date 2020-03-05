– The daily rhythms of her family's life were upended when the Hong Kong government, confronted by the fast-spreading coronavirus, decided to suspend schools in January.

Gao Mengxian, a security guard, stopped working to watch her daughters and started scrimping on household expenses. Masks in particular are pricey, so she ventures outside just once a week. She spends most of her time helping her daughters, 10 and 8, with their online classes, fumbling through technology that leaves her confused and her daughters frustrated.

"They're always saying, 'When can we go out to play? When can we go to school?' " said Gao, 48.

Similar dislocations and disruptions have taken hold worldwide as the coronavirus has forced at least 10 countries, as well as countless provinces, cities and towns, to close schools in an effort to contain the outbreak's spread. Hundreds of millions of students around the globe are now out of school in China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, France, Pakistan and elsewhere.

It is a grand social experiment with little parallel in the modern era of education. Schools and the school day help provide the structure and support for families, communities and entire economies. And the effect of closing them for weeks and sometimes months en masse could have untold repercussions for children and society at large, transcending geographies and class.

Older students have missed critical study sessions for college admissions exams, while younger ones have risked falling behind on core subjects like reading and math. Parents have scrambled to find child care or to work from home. Families have moved children to new schools in areas unaffected by the coronavirus, and lost milestones like graduation ceremonies or last days of school.

All of this is compounded for families who do not have the financial means or professional flexibility, forcing parents such as Gao to take unpaid leave, or leaving students indefinitely without an educational backstop.

Governments are trying to help. Japan is offering subsidies to companies to help offset the cost of parents taking time off work. France has promised 14 days of paid sick leave to parents of children who must self-isolate, if they have no choice but to watch their children themselves.

But the burdens are widespread, touching corners of society seemingly unconnected to education. In Japan, schools have canceled bulk food-delivery orders for lunches they will no longer serve, affecting farmers and suppliers. In Hong Kong, an army of domestic helpers have been left unemployed after wealthy families enrolled their children in schools overseas.

Julia Bossard, a 39-year-old mother of two in France, said she had been forced to rethink her entire routine since her older son's school was closed for two weeks for disinfection. Her days now consist of helping her children with homework and scouring supermarkets for fast-disappearing pasta, rice and canned food.

"We had to reorganize ourselves," she said.

Online and alone

School and government officials are doing their best to keep children learning — and occupied — at home. The Italian government created a dedicated webpage to give teachers access to video­conference tools and ready-made lesson plans. Almost two dozen Mongolian television stations are airing classes. Iran's government has worked with internet content providers, such as Iran's version of Netflix, to make all children's content free.

Even physical education takes place: At least one school in Hong Kong requires students — in their gym uniforms — to follow along as an instructor demonstrates push-ups on screen, with the students' webcams on for proof.

The offline reality of online learning, though, is challenging. There are technological hurdles, as well as the unavoidable distractions that pop up when children and teenagers are left to their own devices — literally.

The closings have also altered the normal milestones of education. In Japan, the school year typically ends in March. Many schools are now restricting the ceremonies to teachers and students only.

When Satoko Morita's son graduated from high school in Akita prefecture, in northern Japan, on March 1, she was not there. It will be the same for her daughter's ceremony at elementary school.

"My daughter asked me, 'What's the point of attending and delivering speeches in the ceremony without parents?' " she said.

For Chloe Lau, a Hong Kong student, the end of her high school education came to an abrupt halt because of the closings. Her last day was supposed to be on April 2, but schools in Hong Kong will not resume until at least April 20.

With the closings, families are having to rethink how they support themselves and split household responsibilities. The burden has fallen particularly hard on women, who across the world are still largely responsible for child care.

Baby sitters are in short supply or leery of taking children from hard-hit regions.

For mothers with few safety nets, the options are even more limited.

In Athens, Greece, Anastasia Moschos said she had been lucky. After her 6-year-old son's school was closed for a week for disinfection, Moschos, 47, an insurance broker, was able to leave her son with her father, who was visiting, while she went to work. But if the schools stay closed for longer, she may have to scramble to find help.

"We're a community where there is usually a grandfather or a grandmother that can look after a child. The assumption is that everyone has someone to assist," she said. "That's not the case with me. I'm a single mother, and I don't have help at home."

Beyond the classroom

Entire industries and businesses that rely on the rituals of students going to school and parents going to work are also being shaken.

School administrators in Japan, caught off guard by the abrupt decision to close schools, have rushed to cancel orders for cafeteria lunches, stranding food suppliers with piles of unwanted groceries and temporarily unneeded employees.

Kazuo Tanaka, deputy director of the Yachimata School Lunch Center in central Japan, said his center had to cancel ingredients for about 5,000 lunches for 13 schools.

"Bakeries are blown," said Yuzo Kojima, secretary-general at the National School Lunch Association. "Dairy farmers and vegetable farmers will be hit. The workers at the school lunch centers cannot work."