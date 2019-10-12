No new hiring, after-hours meetings or late-night receptions at the U.N. headquarters. No more optional travel. No new furniture or replacement computers unless absolutely necessary.

Heating and air conditioning will be curtailed between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Expect document delays, fewer translations and no conference freebies, like water. And at the 39-story Secretariat building, some escalators and the decorative water fountain outside are shutting down.

These were among the money-saving measures announced by U.N. budget officials Friday in response to what they called the most acute cash shortage in years confronting the global organization, which to keep operations running relies on prompt payment of the assessments billed to its 193 members.

"This is not a budget crisis; it's a cash-flow crisis," Catherine Pollard, the undersecretary-general for management strategy, policy and compliance, told a news conference. The United Nations, she said, "depends on member states meeting their obligations on time."

She spoke a day after Secretary-General António Guterres sent a letter to all department heads, offices and special political missions advising them of the problem's severity. He wrote that the austerity measures will start Monday and "will affect working conditions and operations until further notice."

The world organization's $2.87 billion budget for next year comes with an outstanding balance of $1.3 billion still owed for this year. When Guterres presented that budget last week, he called the situation a "severe financial crisis" and warned that the United Nations would be unable to meet its payrolls or bills unless the unpaid money started flowing in soon.

President Donald Trump, who has often disparaged the United Nations and complained about the amount of money the U.S. is obliged to pay, expressed no sympathy for Guterres' alarm. "So Make All Member Countries pay, not just the United States!" he said Wednesday on Twitter.

The U.S. is the largest single donor, supplying roughly 22% of its regular budget and 28% of a separately calculated budget for peacekeeping operations. The U.S. also is the biggest debtor.

Chandramouli Ramanathan, controller and assistant secretary-general, said the U.S. owes $674 million for this year and $381 million for prior years. He also said the United States typically tends to pay toward the end of the year.

All told, he said, seven nations — the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Iran, Israel and Venezuela — are responsible for 97% of the unpaid budget.

Each member's assessment is based on a complex formula that reflects the size of its economy and its debt. As of Friday, 131 members had paid their dues this year, said Guterres' spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, the latest being Sri Lanka.

Unlike nations that can borrow money in global capital markets by issuing bonds, the U.N. has no such authority. So it is not so unusual for the organization's budget officials to express worry when they see their expenses outpacing revenue, which often happens in the final quarter.

But Ramanathan said that over the past decade, member states that have historically paid on time are increasingly delaying payments. "Every year, the deficit we run into is happening earlier in the year, staying longer and becoming deeper," he said.