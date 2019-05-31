A United Nations expert on torture said on Friday that an examination of the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a British prison showed an alarming deterioration in his mental and physical state, and he sharply rebuked Britain, Sweden and the United States for “ganging up” on Assange.

The U.N. special rapporteur on torture and ill treatment, Nils Melzer, said the examination in early May revealed that Assange’s “capacity to focus and coordinate have been clearly affected” by his imprisonment.

“He was extremely jumpy and stressed,” Melzer said. “It’s difficult to have a structured conversation with him.”

Furthermore, he said in a statement, Assange should not be extradited the United States. He said that the cumulative effects of his punishment can only be described as “psychological torture.”

The U.N. official said he had sent his findings to the governments of Britain, Sweden and the United States, along with Ecuador. A spokesman for the British government said Friday that the nation supported the important work of the special rapporteur’s mandate but disagreed with some of his observations.

Assange, 47, hailed by many as a champion of transparency, has been sought by authorities in the three nations for a variety of charges. He jumped bail in Britain and sought refuge in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London as Sweden was in the middle of investigating a rape accusation against him, and the United States has accused him of helping an Army private to illegally download and leak classified information in 2010, much of it about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After he lived in the Ecuadorean Embassy in the British capital for seven years, the Ecuadorean government withdrew its protection in April. The United States is now seeking his extradition to face multiple counts of espionage for his part in the release of thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables in 2010. And he faces possible extradition to Sweden for the rape investigation.

On Thursday, Assange skipped an appearance by video link from Belmarsh Prison at a court hearing on the U.S. application for his extradition. His British lawyer, Gareth Peirce, said her client was not well enough to participate.