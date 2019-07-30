– The U.N. agency responsible for the welfare of Palestinian refugees, already struggling with funding cuts, is bracing for fallout after a highly critical internal ethics report was leaked to international news outlets this week detailing claims of serious mismanagement and misconduct.

The confidential report by the agency's ethics office, based in Amman, Jordan, alleged that members of an "inner circle" in the top management of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency engaged in "abuses of authority for personal gain, to suppress legitimate dissent and to otherwise achieve their personal objectives," according to Al-Jazeera, which first exposed the report.

Israel and Trump administration officials have previously accused the agency of wastefulness and of perpetuating the plight of Palestinian refugees, and have called for it to be shut down.

The ethics office report is also said to have raised accusations of nepotism and retaliation. And it claimed that there was an inappropriate relationship between the agency's commissioner-general, Pierre Krähenbühl, a Swiss native who has held the position since 2014, and a senior staff member.

The employee was reportedly appointed in 2015 to a newly created role as a senior adviser to Krähenbühl after an "extreme fast-track" process, according to Agence France-Presse, which also obtained a copy of the report.

In light of the accusations, the Swiss foreign ministry temporarily suspended payments to the Palestinian refugee agency, the Swiss Broadcasting Corp. reported Tuesday. The agency depends on voluntary donations.

The U.S. was once the agency's largest funder, but the Trump administration slashed its contributions in 2018, citing a refusal by the Palestinian leadership to return to the negotiating table. The administration then cut its funding of the agency altogether.

Krähenbühl was accused, among other things, of excessive travel away from his duty station in Jerusalem, claiming an allowance for travel for up to 29 days per month.

The agency said Krähenbühl had been notified that the accusations were being investigated by the U.N.'s oversight office in New York, and that he had instructed all employees to fully cooperate.

The agency serves more than 5 million registered refugees, including hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes during hostilities surrounding the founding of Israel in 1948 and their descendants.