The Gophers men's golf team is tied for the lead with four-time defending champion Illinois heading into Sunday's final round of the Big Ten championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course in Flourtown, Pa.

Minnesota and Illinois each shot team scores of 303 on Saturday after shooting matching scores of 287 in the first round. Purdue is one shot back.

Sophomore Angus Flanagan is in second place overall at 2-over-par 142, trailing Michigan State's Donnie Trosper by two strokes.

The Gophers last won a team and individual conference title in 2014.

Four-run ninth sinks U

Matt Lloyd hit a three-run homer off Brett Schulze with two out in the ninth inning, giving the Indiana baseball team a 7-6 walkoff victory over the Gophers at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.

The Gophers entered the bottom of the ninth leading 6-3, but Grant Richardson led off the inning with a homer. Schulze struck out the next two batters, but he then walked two batters before Lloyd lifted a full-count pitch over the fence in right field to end the game.

Schulze had won his past 14 decisions, a Gophers record. His last loss was his final decision of the 2017 season.

Ben Mezzenga went 4-for-5 for the Gophers.

U at Drake Relays

The Gophers men's and women's track and field teams wrapped up the Drake Relays in Des Moines with three event titles on Saturday to close out the meet with four total victories.

Amira Young swept the women's 100- and 200-meter dashes, Kelli Schmidt won the women's 800 and Kieran McKeag won the men's hammer throw.

Young added a 100 title Saturday to her 200 title from Friday. She won the 100 in 11.55 seconds. Schmidt won the 800 in 2:11.13, with three Gophers among the top nine in the event.

McKeag won with a throw of 220 feet, 6 inches, the third-best hammer throw in Gophers history.

Get In Gear

Vicoty Chepngeno of Grand Prairie, Texas, won the women's 10K at the 42nd annual Get In Gear at Minnehaha Park on Saturday. Chepngeno won with a time of 31:14.84 to break the Get In Gear 10K record of 32:40 she set last year.

Other winners at the event, which included a 5K and half-marathon: Silas Kipruto of Grand Prairie won the men's 10K; Tremayne Collins of Collegeville, Minn., won the men's 5K; Claire Vukovics of Lakeville won the women's 5K; Troy Koivisto of Minneapolis won the men's half-marathon; and Lindsey Zimmer of Minneapolis won the women's half-marathon.