Minnesota jumped to a 6-0 lead in the second inning and held on to defeat Northwestern 9-6 Sunday in Madison, Wis., to win its third consecutive Big Ten softball title.

The regional matchups for the NCAA tournament will be announced tonight at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

Dani Wagner hit a two-homer for the Gophers to cap a four-run first inning and Allie Arneson added a two-run homer in the third to give Minnesota an 8-3 lead.

The Gophers (39-15) have won 22 of their last 24 games. Before that surge, they had lost two of three games to Northwestern in Big Ten play.

