– Nearly a week after free agency opened, there was finally some developments for point guard Tyus Jones.

The Wolves restricted free agent is set to sign an offer sheet from the Memphis Grizzlies for three years, $28 million, according to his agent, Kevin Bradbury.

Jones spent the past four years with the Wolves and his value on the free-agent market was hard to pinpoint. Before free agency, sources said Jones could command a an annual salary in the range of $8 million, but this contract would put Jones’s average salary at $9.33 million.

Because Jones is a restricted free agent, the Wolves have two days to match Memphis’ offer sheet. There was a report from The Athletic that said Jones’ offer sheet was for three years, $24 million, but Bradbury said it was for the $28 million figure.

This would represent an interesting decision for the Wolves, as signing Jones would put the Wolves near the luxury tax with little breathing room.

Jones played the last four seasons with the Wolves since the team drafted him in the first round of the 2015 draft. He had his highest scoring output this season at 6.9 points per game after starting 23 games, but his shooting percentage went down from 46 to 42 percent. His assists went up from 2.8 to 4.8 per game.

Earlier Sunday, the Grizzlies traded guard Delon Wright to the Mavericks for a pair of second-round picks. Wright then agreed to a three-year $29 million contract.