NEW YORK — Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will keep his job as head of the Hayden Planetarium at New York's American Museum of Natural History after the museum concluded its investigation into sexual misconduct charges against him.

A museum spokesman said in a statement Thursday that based on the results of the investigation, Tyson "remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium."

The statement said museum officials would not comment further "because this is a confidential personnel matter."

Tyson was accused of behaving inappropriately with two women in an article published in November on the website Patheos.

Fox Broadcasting and National Geographic cleared Tyson to return to the air on his television series, "StarTalk" and "Cosmos" after investigating the same allegations.

A representative for Tyson did not respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.