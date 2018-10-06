INCHEON, South Korea — Strong winds and heavy rain from Typhoon Kong-rey hit the Korean peninsula on Saturday, ensuring that there would be no play on day three of the eight-nation UL International Crown event in the city of Incheon, 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Seoul.

The defending champion United States led Pool B at the end of the second round with six points. Sweden is next with four points while Japan and Thailand have three each.

After three rounds of fourballs, the top two teams from each pool and one wild-card team will advance to the singles event. The team collecting the most points over the four days wins the title. Teams get two points for a win and one if the match is halved.

Organizers attempted to play two rounds on Friday only for inclement conditions to intervene in the early evening to end the third round with the United States up in one fourball against Japan and down in the other.

Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda walked off the course after the 12th, 1-down against Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara. Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson were 1-up after the 11th against Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa.

Sweden and Thailand each led one match in their encounter.

England leads Pool A with seven points, one ahead of top-seeded South Korea.

The two teams faced each other in the third round, each leading one match when play was halted. Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were 1-up against In Gee Chun and So Yeon Ryu after the sixth, while Sung Hyun Park and I.K. Kim were 4-up after the eighth against Charley Hull and Georgia Hall.

Australia, with three points, was leading eighth-seeded Taiwan in both matches.

Round three is expected to resume on Sunday morning, weather permitting.