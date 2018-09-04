TOKYO — A powerful typhoon is approaching Japan's Pacific coast and forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to much of the country.
Typhoon Jebi is expected to make landfall in western Japan and cross the main island of Honshu on Tuesday. The Japan Meteorological Agency said it had sustained winds of 160 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) with gusts to 215 kph (130 mph).
Japanese media reported that flights to and from the region had been cancelled and some train service suspended. In the city of Osaka, the Universal Studios Japan theme park and U.S. consulate both were closed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
China's leader Xi looms large over North Korean anniversary
As North Korea celebrates a major anniversary this weekend, the presence — or absence — of Chinese President Xi Jinping could highlight just how much vitality has been restored to ties between Pyongyang and its most powerful backer after a prolonged chill.
World
Groups call on Mexico to continue search for 43 students
Mexican and international human rights groups on Monday told the families of 43 students missing since 2014 that they are not alone, just days after President Enrique Pena Nieto reaffirmed his belief in the government's initial widely discredited investigation into the case.
World
Typhoon set to bring rain, powerful winds to much of Japan
A powerful typhoon is approaching Japan's Pacific coast and forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to much of the country.
World
Philippines extricates warship from South China Sea shoal
The Philippine Navy extricated one of its largest warships from the shoal where it ran aground last week near a hotly disputed region in the South China Sea.
World
Court bars Congo ex-VP Bemba as presidential candidate
Former Congolese Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba, a top opposition figure, has been definitively barred as a presidential candidate in December's long-delayed election.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.