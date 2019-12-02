Tyler Michaels King appears in a one-person show Monday at St. Paul's Camp Bar. /Emily Michaels King

"Elderly" and "dying" aren't words that spring to mind when you think about the extremely youthful theater artist Tyler Michaels King, but he'll play both in a one-night, one-man workshop production of a new piece for Trademark Theater.

"Immortal" will star King, whose local roles have included the title character in "Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story" at History Theatre and "Assassins" at Theater Latte Da, as a fictitious cabaret crooner named F. Amos Lee. Set during the last performance of Lee's career," "Immortal" is directed by Joe Krienke and includes songs by Keith Hovis (last summer's "Jefferson Township Sparkling Junior Pageant").

A reading of the new piece will take place at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), Monday, Dec. 9 at Camp Bar in St. Paul. Pay-what-you-can tickets are available at trademarktheater.org.