Tyler Krebs, who resigned Monday as Lakeville South head football coach, is being investigated for “suspected breach/unauthorized computer access” at Eastview High School, according to an Apple Valley police report.

A complaint was made to the Apple Valley police Friday about suspicious activity on the school’s computer system and an incident report was filed at 1:50 p.m. Friday.

Krebs spent 14 years as a teacher and assistant football coach at Eastview before moving on to Burnsville in 2011 and then to Lakeville South in 2017.

Hours after the report was filed, Lakeville South’s football team defeated Eastview 14-7 Friday evening but Krebs was not on the sideline.

Apple Valley police declined to provide more details, citing an active investigation.

Krebs is on paid administrative leave from his position as an English and business education teacher at Lakeville South while the investigation is currently ongoing, according to an e-mail sent to school staff Monday afternoon from Lakeville Area Schools Superintendent Michael Baumann.

Krebs had compiled a 12-13 record at Lakeville South before last Friday’s game and led the Cougars to the Class 6A semifinals last season.

The Star Tribune has attempted to reach Krebs but has received no response.