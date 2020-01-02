Closing the book

Tyler Johnson’s career stats as a Gopher and where they rank in program history:

Receptions

Game high 12 (2019) T3rd

Season high 86 (2019) 1st

Career 213 2nd

Receiving yards

Game high 204 (2019) 2nd

Season high 1,318 (2019) 1st

Career 3,305 1st

TD receptions

Game high 3 (2019) T3rd

Season high 13 (2019) 1st

Career 33 1st

100-yard receiving games

Season high 7 (2019) 1st

Career 16 1st