Stillwater junior Reid Ballantyne slumped in a folding chair underneath the stands at the Xcel Energy Center, a sore left knee in no way diminishing his enjoyment at just having joined one of state wrestling’s most exclusive clubs.

A 6-0 victory over Shakopee’s Ben Lunn at 132 pounds was Ballantyne’s fourth state championship match victory, making him the 27th wrestler in state history to win at least four. (A few minutes later, Kasson-Mantorville’s Patrick Kennedy made it 28.)

“I tweaked it,” Ballantyne said of his knee. “But the only thing it could do is hurt more, so just keep going, I guess.”

Ballantyne said winning four titles was a product of his relentless drive, something that comes naturally to him: “It’s just how I’m wired. Just get it done.”

Ballantyne used a late takedown in the second period to take a 3-0 lead over Lunn. That forced his opponent out of his comfort zone and Ballantyne cruised to an easy victory.

Well, with the exception of hurting his knee, but for Ballantyne, wrestling through injuries is simply what he does. He’s been battling them all season and had to stop and think about when the last time he was healthy going into the state tournament.

“I think when I was in eighth grade,” he said. “I definitely haven’t ended one healthy, though. It’s a meat grinder here.”

A rewarding finish

Shakopee’s Carson Manville ran down the ramp leading underneath the stands following his 11-6 victory over Carl Leuer of St. Michael-Albertville at 160 pounds and straight into a bear hug from younger brother Pierson.

He’d already run into the seats to hug his family, and the embrace with his brother was followed by congratulations from fellow wrestlers, then the tears came.

“I can’t believe I did it,” said Manville, tears streaming down his face.

Emotions were running high and not just because of his newly won title. Manville was thinking about everything he’d overcome over the past two seasons.

“I had compartment syndrome,” Manville said. “I almost had to have my arm amputated. To be able to come back and do what I did, both for the team and then tonight, it’s amazing.”

At the start of the season, Manville had gained weight and was a far cry from his usual self.

“I had no strength, I had no stamina. I thought I might never be able to come back,” he said.

He did, however, losing 50 pounds to get down to 160. He got his regular spot in the lineup back in the middle of the season, losing just once. He was back.

He said the enormity of his achievement actually struck him late in his championship match.

“I had a takedown and the clock said three seconds,” he said. “I could feel the tears start to come. It just meant so much to me.”

Three-time champ

All of his career, Forest Lake senior Derrick Cardinal has been looking at the wall in the school’s wrestling room and thinking about the day that he’d be up on that wall, too.

That will no longer be a dream after Cardinal defeated Joey Novak of New Prague 4-2 at 126 pounds. Cardinal finished the season with a 50-0 record and, more important, became a three-time state champion, making him the most successful wrestler in school history.

“I’ve been in that room since I was 4, looking at the pictures on the wall,” he said. “I’m like ‘I want to be there.’ And to be first one to put three state championships on the wall.”

Freshman sensation

Winning four state titles has to start somewhere. And Waconia freshman Max McEnelly put himself into position to be a four-time champion with a 3-1 overtime victory at 170 over defending champion Gabe Nagel of Little Falls. Nagel, a senior, went into the match undefeated, but McEnelly was unbowed

“I knew he was going to be defensive, so I just decided to hand-fight with him a little bit and take my shots in the third period,” McEnelly said.

He nearly won the match earlier in the overtime period than he did, but two apparent takedown points were waved off because Nagel was outside of the circle.

No matter. McEnelly went on the attack once more and got the takedown he needed for sudden death victory.

“You just keep wrestling,” he said. “You just got to keep pushing.”

Unbeaten wrestler pinned

Coon Rapids senior heavyweight Gavin Layton’s first state tournament appearance was nearly perfect.

Layton took a 51-0 record into the heavyweight final and got a quick lead on Waconia’s Bennett Weber.

But an uncharacteristic mistake caught Layton in a bad position and Weber took advantage, eventually flipping Layton and pinning him with one second left in the first period.

Exciting finish

Hopkins junior R.J. Chakolis, who had never placed in three previous trips to the state tournament, got a takedown 12 seconds into overtime to defeat William Busch of New Prague 3-1 at 195 pounds.

Four Ponies win titles

In addition to Ballantyne, three other Stillwater wrestlers earned championships: Trey Kruse at 145 pounds, Hunter Lyden at 152 and Roman Rogotzke at 182.