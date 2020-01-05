Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting in the city's Phillips West neighborhood that left two men wounded Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 700 block of E Lake Street around 8 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation picked up nine shots in the area.

One victim was transported to HCMC in a private vehicle. Another was dropped off at Abbott Northwestern in south Minneapolis before being transferred by ambulance to HCMC. The latter was described as a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and hand, according to emergency dispatch audio. He was conscious and talking as he received medical attention.

Both reportedly suffered noncritical injuries and are expected to survive, said police spokesman John Elder.

Earlier Saturday evening, gunfire rang out on the 400 block of Lafond Avenue in St. Paul's South Frogtown neighborhood. A man was treated at Regions Hospital for a leg injury, authorities said.