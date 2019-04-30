A couple enduring Minnesota bands landed stars on the walls of First Avenue this past week – although in the case of Prince’s bandmates in the Revolution, it was a case of getting theirs back.

Together again to perform for Paisley Park's Celebration on Sunday, Mark Brown, Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Bobby Z and, “Dr.” Matt Fink were all on hand Monday for the unveiling of their new silver star outside the old black rock hall, which appropriately sits right next to the oft-photographed gold star of their late bandleader and friend. Not to mention, a little band named Nirvana is on the other side.

The Revolution actually used to share a star with their boss (billed as “Prince & the Revolution”), but the club changed it to just his name when they repainted it following his death.

A performer at the club even before he teamed up with Prince – he drummed along to disco records as a teen when the club was still Uncle Sam’s – Bobby Z said, “We are thrilled to have our star next to our mentor.”

“So much of our history was made behind these walls. We would like to thank Prince, First Avenue and all of our fans around the world for the love and support.”

Also earning a star this past week were ‘60s rockers the Del Counts, part of a 58th anniversary weekend for Charles Schoen and the band that also included Gov. Tim Walz declaring last Friday as “Del Counts Band Day” in Minnesota.

The Del Counts played at First Ave going way back to when it was still the Depot from 1970-1971, including over opening weekend, April 3-4, 1970, when Joe Cocker famously headlined. They still regularly perform and have added Brad Marsh (Phil Collins' drum tech) to the lineup after losing drummer Doug James, who passed away doing what he loved during a gig with the Rockin' Hollywoods at Mancini's in January. The rest of the band includes guitarist Bill Davis, bassist Bob Jones and percussionist Chico Perez.