Presley Norby of Minnetonka, Natalie Snodgrass of Eagan and Sydney Brodt of North Oaks scored goals as the under-22 U.S. women's hockey team beat Canada 4-2 on Thursday in Lake Placid, N.Y., in the second game of their three-game series. The Americans won the opener 4-3 in overtime.

In the under-18 series, the U.S. edged Canada 3-2 in overtime on Abbey Murphy's second goal of the game. Danielle Burgen of Chisago Lakes scored the first U.S. goal. That series is tied 1-1.

Ex-Gopher Johnson named grad assistant

Former Gophers guard and DeLaSalle standout Jarvis Johnson, who graduated in the spring with a youth studies degree, was named a graduate assistant at Minnesota.

A heart condition kept Johnson on the sidelines for his entire college career. But he remained on scholarship and supported his Gopher teammates the past four seasons.

•Defending MIAC champion Gustavus Adolphus was ranked No. 18 in the country in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's preseason poll. St. Benedict was No. 25.

•Van Holmgren of Plymouth lost to Pierceson Coody of Plano, Texas, 3 and 1 in the round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur Championship in Pinehurst, N.C.

•Dan Motl and Chesny Young each hit home runs as the visiting St. Paul Saints beat the Lincoln Saltdogs 7-4. Motl had three hits, Chesny two, and each scored twice.