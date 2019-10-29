TIPSHEET
Tifft to miss final 3 races of NASCAR season after seizure
Matt Tifft will miss the final three races of the NASCAR season after suffering a seizure at Martinsville Speedway.
Twins
Twins move LaMarre, two other players off 40-man roster
All three were late season additions as the team won the American League Central Division.
Sports
Barty upset by alternate Bertens at WTA Finals
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was upset by late substitute Kiki Bertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the WTA Finals on Tuesday.
Vikings
Vikings' Kearse says he 'made a bad decision' before arrest
The 25-year-old safety apologized, a day after being released from custody at the Hennepin County jail.
Vikings
Cornerback Hill returns to Vikings, but can he regain their trust?
Second-year cornerback Holton Hill wants to earn his team's trust back after two four-game suspensions for violating league drug policies.