NUREMBERG, Germany — Two-time champion Kiki Bertens began her Nuremberg Cup defense by beating Serbian qualifier Dejana Radanovic 6-1, 6-1 on Monday.
Second-seeded Julia Goerges saved a match point but was upset by Kristyna Pliskova 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5) in 2 ½ hours.
Bertens had no difficulties as she made it 13 wins in a row at the clay-court tournament. The Dutch player next faces Carina Witthoeft or Mona Barthel.
Also, the fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai lost to Hungarian qualifier Fanny Stollar 6-2, 6-2, and Johanna Larsson of Sweden progressed against the fifth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu, who retired with a left leg injury while trailing 6-4, 3-3.
Other winners included the eighth-seeded Katerina Siniakova, Alison Riske, and qualifier Nadia Podoroska.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.